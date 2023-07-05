INDIA

Face masks no longer mandatory in Spanish health centres

NewsWire
0
0

Spain’s Council of Ministers has approved a royal decree ending the compulsory use of face masks in health centers, hospitals, socio-health facilties and pharmacies.

Masks were made mandatory in 2020 in the country with the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, reports Xinhua news agency.

Minister of Health Jose Minones confirmed at a press conference that the rule will come into force when it is published in the Official State Gazette (BOE) on Wednesday.

From then on, it will only be recommended to wear the masks in health centers, socio-health facilities and pharmacies.

“Today we close an episode caused by the pandemic that has wreaked havoc around the world. We emerge stronger from the health crisis and more than three years later we say, without lowering our guard, goodbye to the pandemic that has marked our lives,” said Minones.

The Council of Ministers’ agreement appeals to the “culture of responsibility”, and considers reinforcing the use of masks in intensive care units, those with vulnerable patients, and in hospital and primary care emergencies, including the waiting room.

The ministry underlined that masks could still be obligatory in some healthcare areas such as with immunosuppressed patients, oncology areas, operating theatres or emergency rooms.

2023070534292

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Balasaheb Thackeray’s grandson Nihar joins Eknath Shinde group

    IPL 2022: My aim is to hit as many boundaries as...

    The best beauty launches in 2022

    G20 to strengthen India’s role in world economic order: FM Sitharaman