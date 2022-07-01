Canadian actor William Shatner has given a nod to a new documentary about his life from Legion M and Exhibit A Pictures, reports Variety.

Shatner said in a statement accessed by Variety: “For years I’ve had people approaching me to do a documentary about my life, but I turned them all down because it didn’t feel like the right fit.”

“When I heard how Legion M wanted to incorporate audience to be a part of it, it was perfect. Fans have been responsible for my career  it only seems right that they should own this doc”, he added.

Alexandre O. Philippe will helm the yet-to-be-titled documentary.

The 91-year-old Star Trek legend will introduce first-look footage of the documentary during a Hall H panel at San Diego Comic-Con in July. Actor-director-comedian Kevin Smith will moderate the event.

Legion M, which brands itself as “the world’s first fan-owned entertainment company,” is allowing the populace to directly provide funds to produce the film  a decision that allows them to share in the potential profit of the documentary.

Legion M co-founders Paul Scanlan and Jeff Annison said in a statement: “From make-believe starship captain to a real-life rocketman, William Shatner has led one of the most unique and best-lived lives on the planet”

“While we all know him from his iconic roles, the REAL William Shatner is even more interesting. We’re thrilled to be working with Alexandre and the top-notch team at Exhibit A, and excited to give fans around the world an opportunity to be a part of Bill’s legacy”, the statement further read.

