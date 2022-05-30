Claiming that tenant verification helps in detection of crime, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has warned to put behind bars those who stay illegally in the state.

“We will take strict action against tenants and house owners, who fail to provide ‘information’ at the police station,” he said on Monday.

Sawant, reacting to increased incidents of crime in the past few days in the state, said that the home department could detect one case at Mapusa in North Goa within 24 hours because of tenant verification.

“Henceforth, those who stay in Goa without doing tenant verification, action would be taken against them. Not only on tenants, but action will also be taken against the house owners too,” Sawant told reporters here.

He said that the government will not tolerate those who hide the details of tenants.

“Police have started tenant verification across the state. People should cooperate and provide information about their tenants,” he said.

