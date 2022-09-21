SCI-TECHWORLD

Facebook aims to help creators connect with fans with new features

NewsWire
0
0

Meta-owned Facebook has confirmed that it is now bringing new Pages features to help creators connect with their followers.

The platform said that creators can spotlight each other with a Creator Endorsement by inviting their followers to follow another creator that they admire.

“We are introducing new features that help creators who use Pages get discovered and connect with their fans,” the company wrote on Twitter.

The platform mentioned that its new Rising Creator Labels allow people to discover up-and-coming creators who are the best at building engaging communities on Facebook.

Meanwhile, the company also said that Creators on iOS can access a composer selector in their navigation bar to easily gain entry to make a Story, Reel, or to go Live.

This month, the platform had also announced a new feature called Community Chats that will soon allow users to connect with their communities in real time on both Facebook and Messenger via text, audio and video.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg had said that the company is building Community Chats as a new way to connect with people who share interests.

Community Chats will only be accessible to members of a group. Members of Community Chats can also report messages to group admins or Meta, block users or leave a chat at any time.

20220921-143405

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Apple launches new limited-edition Beats Studio Buds

    Apple retail store workers finally vote to form union in US

    NASA releases first images from its new X-ray mission

    Fujifilm working on camera firmware to fix bug affecting macOS users