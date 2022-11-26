INDIALIFESTYLESCI-TECH

Member of the Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Council (PMEAC), Sanjeev Sanyal’s Facebook post on the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks was on Saturday blocked by the social media platform, which termed it as spam.

The matter was resolved later after Sanyal personally complained to Meta, which owns Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, among other products and services.

“Facebook has just informed me that my post on 26/11 Mumbai attacks is against their ‘Community Standards’ on spam… really??? And how is it spam? or ‘false advertising’? Evidently Indians are not allowed to even remember atrocities inflicted on us,” Sanyal said in a series of tweets.

“When I put it up for review, this is what I received in response (referring to a screenshot from Meta saying that the post goes against its community standards on spam). So this is not some dumb algorithm making a mistake. It is a company policy,” he added.

Later he tweeted that “the matter has now been fixed after I made a personal complaint to someone in Meta. However, it does illustrate how the default system works… good to know”.

Saturday marked the 14th anniversary of the deadly Mumbai terror attacks, in which terrorists from Pakistan carried out 12 coordinated shooting and bombing attacks lasting four days across the financial capital of India, killing over 160 people.

