With an aim to enhance users’ experience, Meta-owned Facebook has announced that it is rolling out two tabs — Home and Feeds — that will now be available for iOS and Android users.

Home is the new name of the tab that users first see when they open Facebook, such as Reels and Stories. Meanwhile, the Feeds tab allows access to the content from the people and communities users are connected with on the platform.

“We are introducing Feeds, a new tab that lets you easily see the most recent posts from your friends, Pages and groups. You can curate a Favorites list of the friends and Pages you care about most and filter their content in this new tab,” CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in a blogpost.

“We are also naming the primary tab — the first thing you see when you open the app — Home,” Zuckerberg added.

The company also said that some users will see Feeds as a tab in their shortcut bar; on iOS, this bar is found at the bottom of the app, and on Android, it is located at the top.

Facebook expects these updates to be rolled out globally over the next week.

The tabs in the shortcut bar change based on the parts of the app users use the most. They can also personalise and pin a tab in their shortcut bar, making its placement permanent.

While Home is where users will increasingly find community through their passions and interests, they can continue to stay up-to-date on the people and communities you care about most in Feeds.

