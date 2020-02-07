Facebook inks deal to stream Filmfare Awards globally

New Delhi, Feb 14 (IANS) Facebook on Friday inked a deal with with Worldwide Media, the content company that produces the Filmfare Awards — India’s most prominent entertainment awards show. The year-long partnership will provide exclusive non-linear digital simulcast partnership to the entire Filmfare awards franchise, including Filmfare Hindi, Filmfare Marathi, Filmfare South, Filmfare Punjabi and Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards in 2020.

“We are excited because we will leverage the various FB tools to drive like-minded communities of Bollywood buffs to discuss, debate and enjoy topics and content of similar interest levels. It will enable them to talk about the

world of movies, favourite stars and artists all year around, centered around exciting content that the Filmfare team creates,” Deepak Lamba-CEO, Worldwide Media, said in a statement.

Kickstarting the association with the 65th Amazon Filmfare Awards, the awards show will simulcast on February 16 at 9.00 p.m. on Filmfare’s official Facebook page, in addition to red carpet highlights, backstage footage, special moments and best of Filmfare archive content, that will be exclusively available digitally on Facebook and Instagram.

“We are excited to partner with Filmfare to bring exclusive and engaging videos, photos and more for people on our platforms,” said Manish Chopra, Director and Head of Partnerships, Facebook India.

