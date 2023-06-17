INDIASCI-TECH

Facebook, Instagram suffer global outage again

Facebook and Instagram suffered an outage in the early hours on Saturday as the platforms failed to load and Instagram stories showed an error message while being loaded.

Several users reported they were not able to send or receive messages on WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger too.

“We’re aware some of you might be experiencing issues with IG (Instagram) at the moment. We’re working to get things back to normal as soon as possible. Sorry for the inconvenience and thanks for the patience,” Instagram said in a tweet.

The outage lasted for more than two hour before it was resolved.

Website outage detector portal Downdetector also showed spikes for all of Meta’s platforms.

Earlier this month, Instagram briefly went down for thousands of users globally, including in India, after it faced a technical issue that impacted its services.

People took to Twitter to report the problems they were facing with the app, including posting memes and GIFs.

In May, Instagram came back to life after being down for over an hour as users witnessed errors saying the app couldn’t refresh, and the website went blank for some users.

According to a company spokesperson, a technical issue caused some people to have trouble accessing Instagram globally.

Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp also suffered a global outage, including in India, earlier this month.

Some WhatsApp users were unable to use the platform on their mobile and desktop devices, while some were experiencing issues with sending and downloading media.

In January this year, WhatsApp had faced a server-side issue, making it impossible to update the privacy setting “who can see when I’m online,” globally on iOS.

