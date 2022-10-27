INDIALIFESTYLESCI-TECH

Facebook picks 15 Indian online communities for accelerator programme

NewsWire
0
0

Facebook on Thursday announced 15 participants from India for its Community Accelerator Programme that will help select community leaders with training, mentorship and funding for an initiative that extends their community’s impact.

This year, the social network looks forward to award up to $40,000 per community through its implementation partner T-hub in India.

Selected communities from India are UNIMO Universe of Moms, Genshin Impact Asia, Indian Birds, Balcony Gardening Tips, Telugu Moms Network, The Order of Pen, Office Memes For Working Teens (OMFWT), WeWomen, Nishamadhulika Recipe Group (Official), Parent Tribe by SuperBottoms, Battlegrounds Mobile India, Depression and Anxiety support, Dog Lover, Delhi Foodiez and Backpackers & Travelers India (BATI).

“The programme will help community leaders learn how to create an engaging community using various content formats. A key experience this year will be for participants to identify an initiative that will help deepen their community’s impact by mobilizing members around a goal and creating a development plan around it to be executed in 2023,” said the company.

These community leaders will also get an opportunity to collaborate with advocates and other leaders in the community-building ecosystem to bring their ideas to life.

Community leaders will learn from experts through a customized curriculum and personalized coaching, so they can organise and strengthen their communities, said Facebook.

20221027-143007

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    R-Day: Tamilisai Soundararajan unfurls Tricolour in Puducherry

    Heavy rains to lash TN for the next few days

    ‘No respect for court’: SC paves way for arrest of UP...

    Equipment change helps Lahiri claim his best finish on PGA Tour...