Facebook sues Namecheap for domain name fraud

San Francisco, March 8 (IANS) Social media giant Facebook has filed a lawsuit in Arizona against a domain registrar company Namecheap and its proxy service, Whoisguard over domain name fraud.

According to Facebook, they has already sent multiple notices to Whoisguard between October 2018 and February 2020, asking them to share information about the domains. Despite those requests, the company did not cooperate.

“We found that Namecheap’s proxy service, Whoisguard, registered or used 45 domain names that impersonated Facebook and our services, such as instagrambusinesshelp.com, facebo0k-login.com and whatsappdownload.site,” the company said in a statement recently.

Facebook states that it has taken a legal action in order to protect people from falling prey to phishing and scams.

This is not the first time Facebook has sued for this kind of practice. Back in October last year, the company filed a lawsuit against domain name registrar OnlineNIC for registering domain names or web addresses that pretended to be affiliated with the social networking giant.

The domain names like www-facebook-login.com and facebook-mails.com were designed to mislead and confuse the users who believe they’re interacting with Facebook.

–IANS

