SCI-TECHWORLD

Facebook to shut down its podcast platform next month

NewsWire
0
0

Facebook is shutting down its podcast platform next month, within less than a year of its launch as the company “re-evaluates” its audio offerings in a fast-changing world of technology.

The company is also shutting down short-form experience called ‘Soundbites’ and ‘Audio Hubs’, The Verge reported on Tuesday.

“After a year of learning and iterating on audio-first experiences, we’ve decided to simplify our suite of audio tools on Facebook,” a Facebook spokesperson was quoted as saying in the report.

“We’re constantly evaluating the features we offer so we can focus on the most meaningful experiences,” the spokesperson added.

The social network is also integrating its live-streaming Live Audio Rooms feature into its broader Facebook Live suite.

After foraying into podcasting and audio features, Meta-owned Facebook is losing interest in its podcasting plans, looking to prioritise other initiatives in collaboration with its podcast partners.

According to reports, Facebook is now focused on pursuing other opportunities with podcast partners — like events in the metaverse and e-commerce.

Facebook’s parent company Meta is also said to be prioritising short-video projects above other initiatives, likely due to increasing competition from popular short-form video app TikTok.

The company has been receiving feedback from creators on what’s working well and what it can improve on.

20220503-171806

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Twitterati asks Musk to buy Sri Lanka instead of Twitter for...

    Nintendo Switch topped console sales once again in Feb

    S. Korea to cut import tariffs on key materials for chipmaking...

    HP acquires hybrid work solutions provider Poly for $3.3 bn