Facebook to soon shut down group stories feature

San Francisco, Sep 21 (IANS) Facebook has announced it will soon shut down its group stories feature which allows administrators and members of the social media’s groups to post videos and photos that disappear within 24 hours, media reported on Saturday.

The company is shutting down this feature on September 26. Soon, the existing group stories will be deleted and users will not be able to post any new stories, CNET reported.

“We’re sunsetting group stories because we want to make sure that features in groups enable people to connect in fun and useful ways, and we are always looking at ways to improve the overall experience for communities on Facebook,” a Facebook spokesman said.

Facebook groups are an online space where the users come together and chat about common interests. As per report, more than 1.4 billion people on Facebook use groups every month.

