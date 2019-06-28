Facebook, WhatsApp down globally, users in a fix

New Delhi, July 3 (IANS) Facebook and its family of apps including WhatsApp and photo-sharing platform Instagram on Wednesday evening faced a global outage, as users in Europe, the US, South America and Japan took to Twitter reporting the problem.

According to reports, users faced specific problems rather than the entire apps not loading.

Millions of users had problem sending photos, videos and voice messages on WhatsApp.

At Instagram, people failed to upload photos in various parts of the world.

Online outage tracker Down Detector logged several complaints, coming from Europe and the US.

Facebook confirmed to The Sun that there is a problem with its apps, and it’s “working as quickly as possible” to fix it.

