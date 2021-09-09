Tech giant Facebook in partnership with Ray-Ban, launched its first smart glasses named Ray-Ban Stories.

Built in partnership with Facebook and EssilorLuxottica, Ray-Ban Stories start at $299 and will be available for purchase in 20 style combinations online and in select retail stores in the US, as well as Australia, Canada, Ireland, Italy and the UK.

The frames feature two-front 5MP facing cameras for capturing video and photos. There’s a physical button on the glasses for recording, or one can say “Hey Facebook, take a video” to control them hands-free.

“You can easily record the world as you see it, taking photos and up to 30-second videos using the capture button or hands-free with Facebook Assistant voice commands. A hard-wired capture LED lights up to let people nearby know when you’re taking a photo or video,” the company said in a statement.

Ray-Ban Stories pairs with the new Facebook View app for a user to share stories and memories seamlessly with friends and social media followers.

The Facebook View app on iOS and Android would makes it easy to import, edit and share content captured on the smart glasses to apps on phone: Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger, Twitter, TikTok, Snapchat and more.

Ray-Ban Stories are available in 20 variations, in classic Ray-Ban styles – Wayfarer, Wayfarer Large, Round and Meteor – and five colours with a range of lenses including clear, sun, transition and prescription.

