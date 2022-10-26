SPORTSCRICKETWORLD

Facing left-arm pace of Arshdeep has prepared South Africa for T20 World Cup, indicates Ngidi

Left-arm pace bowers are an asset to any side and South Africa quick Lungi Ngidi couldn’t agree more, what with Marco Jansen at their disposal, who with his height and disconcerting purchase from the wicket can rattle the best batters in the world.

Ngidi said ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup Super 12 game against Bangladesh at the SCG on Thursday that having a left-arm quick in Jansen bowling to the opposition, and having faced left-arm quick Arshdeep Singh during the recently-concluded white ball series in India, had given the Proteas the confidence to go with a left-arm quick in the side and also face the rival left-arm quicks, such as Bangladesh’s Mustafizur Rahman.

Asked about the advantage of having a left-armer like Jansen who has honed his skills in the IPL, and also the fact that South Africa recently faced Arshdeep in the white-ball series in India, Ngidi said, “I think obviously there’s a lot to learn from the way Arshdeep (Singh) bowled against us in India, and I think we’re fortunate to have a tall left-arm fast bowler (Jansen), as well, so it helps us prepare in terms of going forward knowing what we’re going to be facing.

“We know that Bangladesh will serve a left-arm seamer in Mustafizur (Rahman), and I think with the skills and sets that Marco (Jansen) has, he actually does help us prepare well for what’s about to happen. You know, just having him in our attack, as well, it brings a different variation. The guy is, what, seven foot tall, as well, so that kind of helps. Yeah, it is different, but it is a massive bonus for us.”

Ngidi added having Jansen in the side makes the captain’s job easier as it gives the team more pace options, unlike when just two pacers have to shoulder the workload.

“It really does make your job a lot easier (to have a third seamer). I think it’s difficult when you have pretty much two seamers that are going to have to do everything, whereas we probably have three or four, and everyone is probably better at something than someone else. We can always turn to someone else if things aren’t going well, so it does give you that sense of calm. But it also gives you that bit of confidence that you need going into a tournament like this,” said Ngidi.

Ngidi, himself a pace bowler, agreed the Proteas thrive on pace, given they have the likes of Anrich Nortje, Jansen and himself in the side.

“100 per cent we do (thrive on pace). For people to be able to say that about the guys we have in the changing room, it’s an honour and a privilege to hear those words about the guys we have. It does give us a lot of confidence, as well. Helps the guys walk with their heads held up high. You go out there, and obviously if people are speaking about you like that, you want to showcase what you have, so definitely makes for a good show when we get out there.”

