Facing severe electricity crisis, the Punjab government has curtailed timings of government offices from Friday, and cutting down of power supply to high energy consuming industries with immediate effect to save crops and ease the domestic power situation.

Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has appealed to all government offices to make judicious use of electricity in government offices, adding that the situation was dire as the peak demand in the state had touched a whopping 14,500 MW.

A government spokesperson told IANS that no decision on ban on use of ACs in government offices, which will function from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. till further orders, has been taken.

The Chief Minister urged the agitating Power Department employees to call off their stir, which has aggravated the crisis, with complaints of breakdowns resulting from overloading of feeders and sub-stations not being addressed promptly.

The Chief Minister urged the employees to withdraw their agitation in the interest of the state’s agriculture and industry, as well as the domestic consumers who were facing a difficult time due to prolonged power outages amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

State-owned Punjab State Power Corporation Ltd (PSPCL) on Thursday announced a two-day off for industrial consumers, barring essential service providers, with immediate effect.

Punjab has its own generation of 5,500 MW from various sources, including solar, and purchases around 7,300 MW from the northern grid.

Currently, the demand is reaching over 14,000 MW against the supply of 12,842 MW, leaving a gap of 1,300 MW, an official told IANS.

Industrial units located in Ludhiana, Mandi Gobindgarh, Khanna, Jalandhar, and Phagwara have been the worst hit, owing to compulsory power shutdown till 2 p.m. on Saturday.

