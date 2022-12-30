INDIALIFESTYLE

Facing shortage, Gujarat’s Rajkot seeks release of Narmada water

With the water level in Aji and Nyari dams in Gujarat’s Rajkot falling to dangerous levels, the city’s Municipal Corporation has urged the state government to release 1350 mn cubic ft water from Narmada River.

The filling of the reservoirs is essential so as to maintain the drinking water needs of Rajkot during the summer.

Rajkot Municipal Commissioner Amit Arora told the mediapersons that the city’s daily drinking water requirement is 350 million liter per day. Water storage in the Aji dam is 525 MFCT, which can meet the city demand till mid February. The water storage in Nyari dam can last up to May 31, and Bhadar dam can meet the requirements up to August 31.

The Commissioner said the corporation has requested the government to release Narmada water in Aji dam so that water requirements of the city are met.

Rajkot city’s annual requirement is 1080 MCFT, and the government releases Narmada water twice in a year to meet the demand — first time in September and second time in February. The city will need at least 700 MCFT for regular water supply till monsoon sets in.

