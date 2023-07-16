INDIA

Facing worst calamity in 50 yrs, Himachal CM launches portal to help disaster-hit

NewsWire
0
0

Saying the state faced the worst calamity in 50 years, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu on Sunday launched the Aapda Rahat Kosh — 2023 website, a digital platform aimed at aiding the disaster-affected people of the state. 

Individuals can donate money from anywhere using various payment methods like debit card, credit card, net banking, QR code and UPI, an official statement said.

During the launch, the Chief Minister said the magnitude of the disaster is vast and people across the country and abroad have expressed their desire to assist.

He said to facilitate this support, the Department of Digital Technology and Governance developed a transparent web link where anyone can donate online and receive a receipt on their mobile device.

The system has been integrated with multiple payment gateways to ensure seamless transactions.

The Chief Minister said that preparations were underway to enable online donations from overseas donors within the next few days.

Sukhu expressed gratitude towards employee organisations and individuals nationwide who have already contributed to the Aapda Rahat Kosh — 2023.

He said he himself and his cabinet colleagues, all Congress MLAs, have decided to donate their one month’s salary towards the cause.

Highlighting the severity of the situation, the Chief Minister said Himachal Pradesh had faced immense losses due to the unprecedented rainfall, marking the worst calamity the state has experienced in 50 years.

He exhorted everyone to extend maximum financial support to help the state to recover from the devastation.

2023071640220

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Kevin Spacey denies ‘sexual bully’ allegations and having ‘power wand’

    Benedict Cumberbatch hints at Doctor Strange’s return in new MCU film...

    It’s Indira vs Annapoorneshwari in K’taka as canteens turn into flashpoints

    Turkey, Sweden fail to end NATO membership standoff