Factory had no fire service NOC, case filed against owners

New Delhi, Jan 2 (IANS) The factory building that collapsed following a fire and a blast on Thursday, leading to a firefighter’s death, lacked a no objection certificate (NOC) from the fire services, an official said.

“I cannot comment on if the factory had license to operate or not, but when it comes to a no objection certificate, the factory lacked it,” Delhi Fire Service chief Atul Garg said.

He added that there was no information about fire safety norms as a major part of the building had collapsed.

Police have registered a case under Sections 285 (negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible matter), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 304-A (Causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code against the owner of the building at the Paschim Vihar West Police Station.

After a nine-hour-long rescue operation by the Delhi Fire Service and the NDRF, 18 people, including firefighters, were rescued, while one firefighter lost his life, according to the DFS.

According to officials on the spot, fire in the two-storey building started from the basement and engulfed the whole building soon. Seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

However at about 9 a.m., a blast took place in the building causing a major portion of the building to collapse and trapping some employees and the firefighters.

