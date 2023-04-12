INDIA

Factory in Haryana packing spurious insecticides unearthed

NewsWire
0
0

Haryana Police has registered a case against a factory owner in Hisar for allegedly packing spurious insecticides for sale, an official said on Wednesday.

According to the information received by the Sadar police station in Hisar, the owner of the factory in Gamda village was manufacturing insecticides, which were sold in the market after labelling them Syngenta, Dhanuka, and FMC.

A team led by Kuldeep Singh, under the leadership of Quality Control Inspector Rajbir Singh in the Agriculture Department, raided the factory. They found that pesticides were being made by mixing suspicious chemicals there, which can also be harmful to the soil.

Also, labels of big companies were being put on the packing. Illegal goods worth lakhs of rupees were seized from the factory premises.

Samples were collected from the factory and have been sent to the lab for testing.

The use of pesticides made from excessive amounts of chemicals or wrong mixtures not only poses a risk of crop failure or production of harmful food for humans, but also adversely affects the income of the farmers.

20230412-183004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    CBI raids 91 places in case related to registration of foreign...

    Hindujas do a Messi in RCap bid

    Global cues and US Fed upcoming meeting hold key for market...

    Odisha cop facing corruption charges compulsorily retired