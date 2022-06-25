Acting tough against illegal manufacture and processing of beer, the Jammu and Kashmir police along with civil authorities sealed a factory in Khunmoh area of Srinagar, officials said on Saturday.

The police said they received specific information from reliable sources that a factory registered in the name of M/S Zainab Textiles was involved in illegal/unlawful activity of manufacturing/processing beer.

“Accordingly, a police team under the supervision of the Panthachowk SDPO along with officials from the excise, revenue and food departments raided the suspected spot,” an official said.

“During search, large quantity of beer bottles were seized. The machine used in the manufacturing process has also been seized,” he added.

