Factory manufacturing counterfeit cosmetics busted in Faridabad, two held (Ld)

The Haryana Food and Drug Administration Department has busted a factory in Faridabad that was manufacturing counterfeit products of multinational companies and arrested two people, Home Minister Anil Vij said on Sunday.

Poor quality illegal products of Hindustan Unilever Ltd, namely brands like Lakme and Fitme, were seized.

Vij said that based on the information received about a factory manufacturing cosmetics without a license, the Commissioner of the Department, Bazir Singh Goyat, constituted a team, which raided the factory and recovered many counterfeit products.

According to Vij, representative of the company confirmed that the items being manufactured were fake and illegal.

Products valued at Rs 20 lakh were recovered by the team. The fake factory was being run by two brothers, Amit Mittal and Vipul Mittal.

20220410-221002

