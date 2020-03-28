Faculty of Johns Hopkins University authored COVID-19 report on India (IANS Impact)

New Delhi, March 29 (IANS) A story by IANS on the impact of coronavirus in India earlier this week was based on a study done by a faculty of Johns Hopkins University, the institution has said in a tweet.

There were some reports about Johns Hopkins disassociating itself from CDDEP’s Covid-19 study.

Johns Hopkins University tweeted on Saturday late night clarifying that the study was done by a faculty of JHU and states that the use of strong scientific modeling based on available data and clear assumptions to help inform the COVID-19 response in India.

“New report co-authored by faculty w/ appointments at @JohnsHopkinsSPH uses strong scientific modelling based on available data & clear assumptions to help inform the #Covid19 response in India. Note: Its findings do not reflect the views of @JohnsHopkins,” said the tweet by The Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health’s Department of International Health- focusing on global health research, education, policy and practice.

The research was done by faculty of Johns Hopkins University, it clarified, although the study does not reflect the views of the University.

The study titled Covid 19 for India updates was authored by Eili Klein, Assistant Professor, Department of Emergency Medicine, Johns Hopkins School of Medicine, Gary Lin, Post Doctoral Fellow of the same department, Ramanan Laxminarayan, CDDEP, Senior Associate, Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, Senior Research Scholar, Princeton University and authors from CDDEP.

Following an earlier clarification from JHU, TV channel group, NDTV deleted the IANS report. Similarly, Alt News had also pointed out this clarification.

Furthermore, Laxminarayan has written an op-ed piece for the New York Times on what India should do during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Senior research scholar at @PrincetonPEI Ramanan Laxminarayan writes an op-ed for @nytimes about what India should do to fight #COVID19,” said a tweet from Princeton University on Saturday.

To put the facts straight, aside from some standards on studies not representing the views of an institution, the IANS report was based on a credible report in the public domain which had faculty from Johns Hopkins University, the pre-eminent research institution as authors and one author who is associated both with Johns Hopkins and Princeton, another premier institution.

