ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

‘Faded’ hitmaker Alan Walker fires up Gurugram concert with Badshah’s ‘Jugnu’

NewsWire
0
0

British-Norwegian DJ and record producer Alan Walker, who is known for hits such as ‘Faded’, ‘Alone’ and ‘On My Way’, recently played rapper Badshah’s chartbuster track ‘Jugnu’, A.P. Dhillon and Gurinder Gill’s ‘Brown Munde’ and other desi tracks at the Sunburn concert in Gurugram.

Alan flagged off the 15th edition of Sunburn film festival in a multi-city Arena showcase earlier this month as the Sunburn Arena, which is a sub-variant brand format created under the mega brand umbrella ‘Sunburn’, made its comeback post a hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic with a four-city tour.

The record producer started the multi-city tour on April 14 at Mahalakshmi Racecourse in Mumbai, followed by Bhartiya City, Bengaluru, on April 15 and Hitex, Hyderabad, on April 16.

In the past, Alan has collaborated with some of the biggest names in the business, including Bruno Mars, Miley Cyrus, Sia and Avicii.

20220421-143152

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Aditya Ojha talks about show ‘Namak Ishq Ka’ going off air

    Actor Vijay moves court against parents, others for misusing his name

    Trailer of Tamil action thriller ‘Mahaan’ released

    Michael B. Jordan: It’s a lively time to be an actor...