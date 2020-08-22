Fadnavis: Bihar pushed back by 30 yrs under Lalu’s regime

Patna, Aug 23 (IANS) Former Maharastra Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday attacked ex-Bihar CM Lalu Prasad Yadav during day one of BJP’s virtual executive committee meeting on Saturday.

While interacting with party workers, Fadnavis said that Bihar went back 30 years during three tenures (15 years) of Lalu Prasad’s regime and that Bihar had gone down to being one of the most backward states in the country.

“Now, the BJP is a coalition partner in Bihar along with JDU and is working hard for the overall development of the state,” Fadnavis said.

“During the tenure of Lalu Prasad as CM, he encouraged dynasty politics in Bihar and didn’t do anything on the development front,” Fadnavis said.

Just a day earlier, Lalu Prasad had criticised the JDU-BJP coalition government after Patna was declared as the dirtiest city in the country in the Swachh Survekshan 2020 survey.

On Saturday, Fadnavis asked party workers to begin door-to-door campaign, saying: “We should also opt for virtual poll campaign in the state to connect with the voters.”

“During Lalu Prasad’s regime, Bihar was tagged as a crime state in the country. I appeal to the BJP workers to point it out to the voters during the door-to-door poll campaign,” he said.

