Fadnavis ‘threat’ case: Aniksha Jaisinghani gets bail, father-uncle in 14 days’ judicial custody

A Mumbai Sessions Court on Monday granted bail to fashionista Aniksha Jaisinghani who was arrested in connection with the alleged threats, bribe and blackmail case lodged by Amruta Fadnavis, the wife of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

While Aniksha was nabbed from Thane on March 16, her fugitive bookie father Anil Jaisinghani and a cousin uncle Nirmal Jaisinghani were arrested from Gujarat on March 20 after a long chase by the Mumbai Police.

Additional Sessions Judge D.D. Almale remanded the Jaisinghani cousins to 14 days’ judicial custody, rejecting the police plea to extend their remand by another five days.

Following Amruta Fadnavis’ sensational complaint of Feb. 20 which was also raised in the Maharashtra Assembly, the Mumbai Police investigated and then swooped on the father-daughter-uncle separately in Thane and Gujarat.

They have been slapped with charges like conspiracy, extortion, threats, and provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Described as tech and Internet savvy, Anil Jaisinghani, who had been absconding for over five years, has over a dozen cases pending against him in different states, even as the Madhya Pradesh Police has moved an application seeking his custody in some cases filed there.

