Fahadh Faasil looks intense in BTS still from ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’

The makers of the upcoming film ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ shared a BTS picture on Thursday. The picture shows Fahadh Faasil and director Sukumar discussing a scene on the sets of the film.

Fahadh, essayed the role of inspector Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat in ‘Pushpa: The Rise’, and is expected to carry forward the character only raising the intensity a few notches higher.

The actor recently completed a massive and extensive shoot schedule for his part. The film is a sequel to the 2021 blockbuster ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ which starred Telugu superstar Allu Arjun in the titular role of Pushparaj.

‘Pushpa’ has become one of the biggest brands in India with its fandom crossing all barriers and strata. The dialogues and songs which have become pop culture have been nothing short of a phenomenon. With the massive and a scale never seen before launch for the first look of the film, it is the most anticipated film across languages and ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ (Hindi) has also made its position at No. 1 in the list of Most Awaited Hindi Films as per Ormax media report.

