ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Fahadh Faasil shares theatrical trailer of Malayalam film ‘Thankam’

NewsWire
0
0

The theatrical trailer of Malayalam movie ‘Thankam’ was released on Tuesday by acclaimed actor Fahadh Faasil, who is also producer of the film.

Faasil, who was recently seen in ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ and ‘Vikram’, released the trailer on his Facebook page, wishing the team success.

‘Thankan’ is directed by Saheed Arafath with a star cast featuring Biju Menon, Vineeth Sreenivasan, Aparna Balamurali, Gireesh Kulkarni, and a number of Marathi, Hindi and Tamil actors.

Bhavana Studios, the makers of ‘Kumbalangi Nights’ and ‘JOJI’, partnered by Fahadh Faasil, Dileesh Pothan and Syam Pushkaran, is all set to release the upcoming crime drama worldwide on January 26.

‘Thankam’ has been penned by national-award winning Syam Pushkaran, who had earlier scripted the much-acclaimed ‘Maheshinte Prathikaram’, ‘Kumbalangi Nights’ and ‘JOJI’.

The movie marks the debut of Gireesh Kulkarni (‘Dangal’, ‘Ugly’) in a south Indian movie. The trailer shows Gireesh playing a Maharashtra police officer, who along with his team is investigating a case involving a Malayali in Tamil Nadu. The major part of the movie has been shot extensively in Tamil Nadu and Mumbai.

Gautham Shankar handles the cinematography of the film. The music is by Bijibal, editing by Kiran Das, and art direction by Gokul Das.

20230117-205803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Fans celebrate Prabhas 20 years with the re-release of ‘Varsham’ in...

    Salman Khan’s ‘jannat’ is in mum Salma’s ‘godh’

    Telugu flag is flying high: Andhra CM on ‘RRR’ Golden Globe...

    Shahid Kapoor starrer ‘Jersey’ will stream on Netflix on May 20