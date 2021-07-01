Actor Fahadh Faasil’s upcoming crime drama film “Malik ” will have an OTT release on July 15.

The Mahesh Narayanan directorial chronicles the journey of Sulaiman Malik (essayed by Faasil), a leader bestowed with unconditional love and loyalty from the people of his community, who leads a revolution against authoritative forces that try to encroach on their lives.

Talking about the film’s release, Narayan said: “Releasing ‘Malik’ on a popular streaming service like Amazon Prime Video is a huge opportunity to showcase our work to a global audience. Malik is a story rooted in the Indian ethos with multiple nuances in its character as well as the emotions they portray, and I hope it resonates with the expectations of the audience.”

Fahadh also made the announcement by uploading the poster of the film on his Instagram account and announcing direct OTT release in the caption.

The film also stars Nimisha Sajayan, Joju George, Vinay Fort, Dileesh Pothan, Jalaja, Salim Kumar, Indrans, Sanal Aman, Dinesh Prabhakar, Divya Prabha and Parvathy Krishna in pivotal roles.

“We are excited to bring an ambitious story like ‘Malik’ to our audience. The successful global premieres of our recently released DTS movies reflect the customer’s growing affinity towards Malayalam cinema across the country. With Malik being a strong direct-to-service offering in the crime drama space, we are happy to expand our content selection with stories that help us reinstate our commitment of bringing exceptional narratives and superior cinematic experiences to our viewers within the comfort and safety of their homes,” said Vijay Subramaniam, Director and Head, Content, Amazon Prime Video, India.

