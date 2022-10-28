ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Fahmaan Khan, Kritika Singh Yadav to play lead in ‘Pyar Ke Saat Vachan Dharam Patnii’

NewsWire
0
0

Actors Fahmaan Khan and Kritika Singh Yadav have been roped in to star as lead in the upcoming fiction show ‘Pyar Ke Saat Vachan Dharam Patnii’.

Fahmaan said: “For me as an actor, nothing beats the excitement of being part of a new story. I am excited to essay the role of Ravi Randhawa in ‘Pyar Ke Saat Vachan Dharam Patnii’. This show outlines how challenging and brutal fate can be when everything seems to be on one’s side.”

“The character I essay has everything that it takes to be successful, but he’s more than what meets the eye.”

Fahmaan will be seen playing business tycoon Ravi Randhawa and Kritika will essay the role of school teacher Pratiksha Parekh. The upcoming show chronicles the lives of two couples who belong to different strata of society but are bound by serendipity. Produced by Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms, ‘Pyar Ke Saat Vachan Dharam Patnii’ revolves around a happy-go-lucky girl, who celebrates the little things in life, but is challenged by destiny.

Talking about her role in the Colors show, Kritika shared: “I will be seen essaying the role of Pratiksha, a simple girl, who spreads joy with her optimism. Pratiksha and I have a lot in common and that’s what makes ‘Pyar Ke Saat Vachan Dharam Patnii’ more special for me.”

20221028-153008

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Simbu thanks AR Rahman as ‘Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu’ rakes in Rs...

    #Homecoming’ to have a song dedicated to Kolkata by Sameer Rahat,...

    Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa’ hits 5 billion views, first Indian album ever...

    Amaal Mallik’s ‘Tum Ho Toh’ features in ‘Family Guy’