ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Fahmaan Khan was in Maths class in school when he decided to become an actor

NewsWire
0
0

TV actor Fahmaan Khan, who rose to fame with his role in ‘Imlie’ and is currently seen in ‘Dharam Patnii’, revealed how he decided to become an actor.

He shared: “I had been doing drama and theatre since school and one day when I was sitting in a math class, I remember I was so bored and in my head, I was like what am I doing sitting here, I want to do something else. That’s when it hit me that I just want to be an actor and I want to go to Mumbai.”

He has done TV shows like ‘Mere Dad Ki Dulhan’ and ‘Apna Time Bhi Aayega’, among others.

Furthermore, he elaborated: “I messaged my brother that this is the scene. I sent him a long message because I was very scared to tell anyone else at home. I was very nervous and scared waiting for his reply and he said ‘don’t worry I’ll talk to our parents’. And this was my first initial step towards becoming an actor,” Fahmaan concluded.

20230416-155402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Prithviraj thanks Akshay for making his first Hindi foray ‘Selfiee’ possible

    Benjamin Walker reveals how his ‘LOTR’ character will be brought to...

    Manushi Chillar: I’m getting a Diwali debut similar to Deepika Padukone

    Visually impaired ‘KBC 14’ contestant is a fan of Big B’s...