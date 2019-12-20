Failed sex change surgery leads to suicide

Indore, Jan 6 (IANS) A 26-year-old man who underwent sex change to turn into a woman ended life in depression here, police said.

The deceased identified as Palak Tewari hanged self on Saturday night at Chandan Nagar locality, said police sub inspector Suresh Bunkar on Sunday.

Palak was living with a man since last eight years. She had earlier admitted that she had undergone sex change for sexual fulfilment.

Preliminary investigations suggest Palak faced physical problems after surgery, the SI said. “There were problems with urinary system and she lapsed into depression as treatment and correctional surgery had failed,” Bunkar said.

Her body has been sent for post mortem in MY Hospital and investigation is underway to find out why she took this step. “No case has been registered yet,” he added.

Palak got married to Rohit four months ago in a temple. She underwent the surgery for the wedding.

The family told the police that she suffered from depression but reason is unknown.

Police said Palak possessed documents like Aadhaar card, driving licence etc in the name of Palak Tiwari. Sources said Palak was known as Harish before surgery, but, police denied it.

Sources said Palak and Rohit were married for eight years. However, police said they married four months back and were in live-in relationship till then.

“They were in a live-in relations ship as was found during preliminary investigation. Palak’s husband Rohit Tiwari cannot be booked under Section 377 of IPC,” said Chandan Nagar police station in-charge Yogesh Singh Tomar.

–IANS

naidu/rt