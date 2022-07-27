A 18-year-old man in south Delhi had a miraculous escape when a group of men who tried to kidnap him, also fired two shots at him, a police official said on Wednesday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, South, Benita Mary Jaiker said a PCR call regarding an incident of firing at J Block, Sangam Vihar near Kali Mandir was received at Sangam Vihar police station around 8.20 a.m. on Tuesday.

When the police reached the spot, complainant, Satyam Kumar Jha, 18, stated that he, was gossiping with his friend Sohail, when suddenly accused Amarpal, Nobita and their friends came on two motorcycles and a scooty and started pushing him on to a motorcycle.

“When the victim opposed this, he was beaten by them. On hearing the noise, people gathered there and tried to save him,” the DCP said.

According to the complainant, Amarpal then took out his pistol and fired two rounds at him, but he escaped unhurt.

On seeing the gathering, Amarpal, Nobita and their friends ran away from the spot.

The DCP said that based on the complaint, an FIR was registered under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 365 (kidnapping), 511 (Punishment for attempting to commit offences punishable with imprisonment for life or other imprisonment) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and section 25, 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act at Sangam Vihar police station.

Meanwhile, the crime team examined the area and found two empty cartridges of 7.65 mm from the spot.

