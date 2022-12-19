A youth ended his life by hanging himself from a ceiling fan in Bhavnagar, leaving behind a suicide note that read, “I wanted to join the police force, but failed to clear exams, so I am committing suicide.”

Investigation officer J.B. Trivedi told IANS that Hitesh Sorathia (30) took the extreme step on Sunday evening, leaving behind a one-liner suicide note.

The deceased person’s father, Bharatbhai Sorathia, told the police that for the last five years, his son Hitesh was preparing for competitive exams to get a government job so that he could support his family financially.

However, he could not clear any competitive exam due to which he slipped into depression, Bharatbhai said.

