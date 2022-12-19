INDIA

Failing to secure police job, youth commits suicide in Gujarat

NewsWire
0
0

A youth ended his life by hanging himself from a ceiling fan in Bhavnagar, leaving behind a suicide note that read, “I wanted to join the police force, but failed to clear exams, so I am committing suicide.”

Investigation officer J.B. Trivedi told IANS that Hitesh Sorathia (30) took the extreme step on Sunday evening, leaving behind a one-liner suicide note.

The deceased person’s father, Bharatbhai Sorathia, told the police that for the last five years, his son Hitesh was preparing for competitive exams to get a government job so that he could support his family financially.

However, he could not clear any competitive exam due to which he slipped into depression, Bharatbhai said.

20221219-194407

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    TPL: Wimbledon men’s doubles champion Matthew Ebden becomes the most expensive...

    Shweta Sehrawat to lead India U19 women’s team in five-match T20...

    CPI(M) and its relevance in West Bengal’s electoral politics

    Inflationary woes to maintain pressure on rupee (IANS Currency Forecast)