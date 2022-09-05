INDIA

Fair chances of party split if non-Gandhi is made Congress President: Pramod Tiwari

Amid the ongoing discussions regarding the election of the next Congress President, Rajya Sabha MP and CWC member Pramod Tiwari has advocated for a Gandhi family member to be made the next party chief.

Tiwari has expressed apprehension of breakdown in the party if a non-Gandhi is made the President.

Talking to the media at the Congress headquarters in Jaipur, Tiwari said: “The programme for the election of the Congress President has been announced and whoever wants to make a nomination can file the papers.

“Contrary to the opinion of the Congressmen, it is my personal wish that the Gandhi family should take the lead. The President should be from the Gandhi family. The reason for that is, if the Gandhi family doesn’t take lead, factions can emerge in the party.”

Tiwari, however, skipped the question when asked who should be made the President between Rahul Gandhi or Priyanka Gandhi.

In fact, before Tiwari, many leaders had advocated that a Gandhi family member should be made the Congress President.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot have said many times that Rahul Gandhi should become the the party President.

Many ministers and leaders in Rajasthan have also given open statements about making Rahul Gandhi the President. The name of Gehlot also came in the discussion for the President, but he himself is advocating to make Rahul Gandhi the party chief.

