INDIALIFESTYLE

Fairly widespread light to moderate rain likely in J&K

NewsWire
0
0

Weather was inclement in Jammu and Kashmir during the last 24 hours as the MeT office said on Saturday that fairly widespread light to moderate rain is likely during the next 24 hours.

“Fairly widespread light to moderate rain is likely in J&K during the 24 hours,” an official of the Meteorological (MeT) department said.

Srinagar had 6.8, Pahalgam 2.1 and Gulmarg 0.5 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

In Ladakh region, Drass town had minus 1.3 and Leh minus 3.4 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu had 15.2, Katra 13, Batote 6.1, Banihal 4.4 and Bhaderwah 7 as the minimum temperature.

20230318-103003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Yatra aims to counter polarisation; want Rahul to become party president:...

    Battle for Bengal an ugly fight to capture minority votes: BJP

    Kamal’s MNM, actor-director Seeman’s NTK have to prove their worth in...

    Not afraid, our party is always prepared for elections: Delhi BJP...