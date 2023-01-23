Sports news network Fairplay news became one of the latest brand to join the bandwagon for the DP World ILT20 as its official partner.

“We are strong believers in the spirit of sports and aim to push boundaries and unite the sports fraternity. We’re elated to be a part of the DP World ILT20 and would like to thank the league for bringing us onboard the next big thing in the cricket world,” a FairPlay news representative said.

The DP World International League T20 was inaugurated at the Dubai International Stadium on January 13 in the presence of a large, enthusiastic crowd cheering on their respective teams. The opening match was played between Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, co-owned by Shah Rukh Khan and Dubai Capitals, GMR group, with Dubai Capitals taking the first win.

The ILT20 league comprises six teams playing a total of 34 matches across the UAE – Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah.

