Former federal minister of Pakistan, Faisal Vawda, has said that ex-spymaster Faiz Hameed was the “architect” and the mastermind in the corruption case that Imran Khan is currently facing, media reports said.

Speaking to reporters in here, Vawda said, “My compulsion today was to tell the nation that when you say the beneficiary is Imran, […] the biggest is Faiz Hameed,” Dawn reported.

He added said that this was a “very small case” and that bigger crimes would be uncovered when things are probed further, the report said.

As the country’s political crisis deepens, Pakistan’s incumbent government is mulling a possible ban on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said on Wednesday, in light of the May 9 protests against party chief Imran Khan’s arrest in the 190 million pound settlement case, Geo News reported.

Asif, however, said that the matter will be referred to the Parliament for approval if the government finally decides to ban the former ruling party.

The move comes amid political instability in the country sparked by Khan’s arrest on May 9 on corruption charges, before he walked free on bail as per court orders.

Responding to the leaders’ call for countrywide protests, the PTI workers and supporters had taken to the streets, but the demonstrations turned violent as they attacked public and private properties, including military installations and buildings.

They also resorted to arson and burnt the Corp Commander House, also known as the Jinnah House, in Lahore.

The armed forces have, since then, resolved to put to trial the arsonists and those involved in anti-state activities on the day of the protests under relevant laws, including the Pakistan Army Act and the Official Secrets Act.

20230524-171404