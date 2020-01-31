Fake AAP letter goes viral, party says BJP behind it

New Delhi, Feb 6 (IANS) As the model code of conduct came into effect on February 6 at 5 p.m. in Delhi 48 hours before the polling on February 8, it was time for fake news and spread of misinformation on social media platforms.

A fake Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) letter went viral on social media in which the AAP’s Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh apparently wrote to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal that the AAP is not going to win the Delhi Assembly election.

“In our internal survey, the BJP going to win most of the assembly seats and even Congress has gained the lead on some assembly seats. We have lost the momentum,” the letter read.

The letter claimed that because of the stand on AAP’s member Kapil Gujjar, the party is going through a tough phase and it is causing severe damage to the party’s image.

“Our volunteers disappointed with your stand on Gujjar and I feel that we would have taken a stand for Kapil and his family, as our party is standing with the Shaheen Bagh protesters, we should also support him and his family,” the letter said.

“Even our candidates have said that not supporting our party member Gujjar is a big mistake. We should stick together in every situation. If we are together, we can strongly face opponents in upcoming elections,” the letter added.

The party immediately reacted, saying the letter is fake as the BJP is using dirty tricks to win the assembly elections.

–IANS

bu/na/bg