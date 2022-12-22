The UP Special Task Force (STF) has arrested one Ankit Mishra, who duped several persons on pretext of arranging jobs in the Army after posing as captain.

He was arrested from near PGI crossing late on Wednesday.

The STF had received a tip off on this from the Military Intelligence (MI).

Deputy Superintendent of Police, STF, Deepak Kumar Singh said the accused, identified as Ankit Mishra, 40, used to roam outside the Army canteen in the Army uniform.

“The attire had all the insignia resembling a real Army officer. Mishra has been doing this fraud for three years. He used to demand Rs 10 lakh each from job-seekers. He had recently taken Rs 5 lakh from one Baliram, a resident of Sant Kabir Nagar and Rs 5 lakh from Rahul, a resident of Etah, for getting them appointed as clerks in the Army canteen,” the DSP said.

Both were called outside the canteen to receive the fake appointment letters.

“The two were asked to bring Rs 6 lakh but as they could not arrange the money. Mishra showed them the photocopy of the fake appointment letter and told them once they would clear the amount, the letters would be sent to their residential addresses,” Singh said.

The SP added that Mishra’s wife works in the state police department. The accused said that he had duped 12 people in last two years.

20221222-084603