At least 13 people, including three women, were arrested from a fake call centre that was allegedly involved in duping the people on the pretext of providing loans.

A police officer in Delhi said that the gang was involved in cheating people across India, and the accused have duped people so far of Rs 2 crore.

Interestingly, the gang was also registered on the Sulekha app, which provides various services, and most of the calls were through this app.

According to the police, on Thursday, specific inputs were received regarding a fake call centre operating in Mangolpuri area.

“Acting on the inputs, a raid was conducted and 13 people were arrested,” Deputy Commissioner of Police, Harendra Singh said.

The official said that they have also seized 13 mobile phones, one laptop and three registers.

On questioning, it was revealed that the owner of the fake call centre, Puneet had registered himself on Sulekha App through online mode as Mahalaxmi Finance.

“He used to receive calls on his mobile through the Sulekha App from customers who wanted to take loans. After receiving the mobile numbers from the Sulekha App, Puneet used to make calls to customers through tele communication by his workers,” said the DCP.

“They insisted the customers to take loans at low interest rates and cheated them by receiving money as processing fees and file charges,” said the official.

Two persons — Puneet and Rahul are the masterminds of this gang, and they were cheating people by providing fake business loans and personal loans for the last two years.

“They have also opened fake bank accounts and used different fake SIM cards to cheat,” the police officer added.

20230519-191602