With the nabbing of six persons, Delhi Police on Saturday claimed to have busted a fake call centre indulged in duping people on pretext of 20 per cent cashback return on online shopping from credit card in the national capital.

Police said that Kundan Kumar and Babloo Kumar, both residents of Shakurpur area were arrested and four women callers were apprehended.

According to Harendra K. Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer), on December 16, a case was registered after a complaint from Ekjot Kaur, a resident of Paschim Vihar East, was received at Cyber police station, Outer district.

“The complainant reported that she had received a call from a mobile number regarding the credit card cashback scheme. The caller lured her stating a scheme of cashback of 20 per cent of amount spent for shopping on her credit card and told her that she would need to pay Rs 7,444 yearly or Rs 620 monthly for cashback condition,” said the official.

Later on, after inducing Kaur for credit card cashback benefits, a link was sent to her and through this link she lost Rs 7,444 from her Axis Bank credit card.

“After enquiring from customer care, the complainant found that she has been cheated as no cashback facility is available on her card,” stated the official.

“During investigation, the call detail records of the alleged numbers were obtained and analysed. The location of the mobile number was found near Sri Nagar in Delhi. A raid was conducted in the area and a fake call centre was found operating in the name of Aron Enterprises,” said the official adding that Kundan and Babloo were arrested while four women callers have been nabbed.

Further, after a search on National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (NCRP), police also found seven more complaints related to cheating and connected to the same mobile number.

The DCP said that it has been also revealed that the accused have also created fake websites to lure victims by offering them heavy discounts.

20221224-192402