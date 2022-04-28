INDIA

Fake call centre busted in Delhi, 8 arrested

NewsWire
0
25

Delhi Police have busted a fake call centre that used to cheat people on the pretext of providing car insurance policies at discounted rates and arrested eight people in this connection, an official said on Thursday.

The accused have been identified as Mohammad Riyaz, Ankit Kumar, Kishan Yadav, Manorath, Pooja, Lovely Sharma, Neha Kashyap and Sangeet.

Furnishing details, DCP Usha Rangnani said a complaint regarding cyber fraud was received via the cyber portal of the MHA, in which the complainant alleged that he received a call from one woman who claimed to be a car insurance agent and asked for renewal of his car insurance.

Falling for the lucrative offer, the victim transferred Rs 8,500 online, only to receive a fake insurance certificate for his vehicle.

During probe, details of the beneficiary bank account were obtained and after scrutiny, it was revealed that the cheated amount was transferred to an account in which a fake address was given.

Later, based technical surveillance and scrutiny of several accounts, the location of the accused was traced and a raid was conducted at Keshav Nagar from where one person named Mohammed Riyaz was nabbed.

During interrogation, the accused disclosed that he ran a fake call centre in the Vijay Nagar area to cheat innocent people on the pretext of providing car insurance policies at cheaper rates.

A raid was conducted at the address given by Riyaz, from where seven more persons were first apprehended and later arrested.

It was revealed that the accused also cheated people from other states and several complaints were lodged against them in Gujarat, West Bengal, Karnataka and Telangana.

20220428-213203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    AFSPA likely to be key issue in poll-bound Manipur

    Heavy rainfall likely to continue over Assam-Meghalaya this week

    MVA MPs to meet in Delhi on April 6 to chalk...

    Four Singareni miners missing as mine roof collapses