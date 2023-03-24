INDIA

A fake call centre, which allegedly cheated foreign nationals on the pretext of providing customer support services posing themselves as employees from companies such as Amazon, Apple and eBay, was busted in Gurugram and 12 people were arrested in this connection.

The police recovered four mobile phones, six laptops and Rs 92,000 cash during the raid at the illegal call centre operating from basement of a house in Sushant Lok here.

“Acting on a tip-off, the police raided the centre on Thursday night. The operator of the alleged call centre failed to produce any valid documents of the Department of Telecommunications or any other agreement related to their work,” Station House Officer of cybercrime police station (East) Inspector Jasvir told IANS.

The arrested, which included six women, were identified as owner of the call centre Mayank Sharma, a resident of Kurukshetra, and his aides Mukesh, Arun, Mayank Tiwari, Vivek Singh, Manish Tripathi, Nikita, Aayushi, Himani, Ritika, Janvi Shrivastav and Kulvinder Kaur.

“The suspects were produced before a local court on Friday. The police got the custody of three persons, including the owner of the call centre for further questioning,” Priyanshu Dewan, ACP (Cyber) said.

