A fake call centre, which cheated foreign nationals on the pretext of providing customer support services posing themselves as employees from companies such as Amazon, Apple and eBay, was busted in Gurugram and nine people were arrested in this connection.

The illegal call centre was operating from basement of a house in Sushant Lok here.

Owner of the call centre Mayank Sharma, a resident of Kurukshetra, and his aides Mukesh, Arun, Nikita, Aayushi, Himani, Ritika, Janvi Shrivastav and Kulvinder Kaur have been arrested.

“Acting on a tip-off, the police raided the centre late at night on Thursday. The operator of the alleged call centre failed to produce any valid documents of the Department of Telecommunications or any other agreement related to their work,” Station House Officer of cybercrime police station (East) Inspector Jasvir told IANS.

“The suspects were produced before a local court on Friday. The police got the custody of three persons, including the owner of the call centre for further questioning,” Priyanshu Dewan, ACP (Cyber) said.

