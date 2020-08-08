Fake call centre busted in Haryana, one arrested

Gurugram, Aug 9 (IANS) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar’s flying squad have busted another illegal call centre operating from Sohna Road that allegedly duped 600 foreign nationals of Rs one crore, police officials said on Saturday.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team lead by Deputy Superintendent of Police Inderjeet Yadav conducted a raid at Green Rock Enterprises located in JMD Megapolis Mall on the Sohna road late Friday night.

At that time, 30 employees were on duty. They lead the police to mastermind Vikram Verma, resident of Hari Nagar, Delhi, who was nabbed later.

The employees claimed they, too, had been duped and had no idea that it was a fake call centre that came into existence on July 13.

“The employees were trapping foreigners to clear pop-ups and provide antivirus in the name of technical help. They had remote access software for pop-ups and using the name of antivirus software, namely Mcafee, Bit Defender, Trenmicro and Kasper Sky. They duped more than Rs 1 crore from over 600 foreigners,” investigating officer Yadav told the media.

–IANS

