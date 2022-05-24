The Crime Branch of Delhi Police has unearthed a factory in Ghaziabad where Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) were being printed and arrested three people in this connection, an official said on Tuesday.

The three accused were identified as Ashish Jain, Rajpal alias Raju, and Azeem Ahmed.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Amit Goel said inputs were received about a syndicate of Counterfeit currency racketeers operating clandestinely and circulating Counterfeit Currency Notes in Delhi and NCR.

Accordingly, a strategy was chalked out to bust this racket.

On May 19, a tip-off was received that one person named Ashish will come near 1st Pushta, New Usmanpur to supply Counterfeit Currency.

Subsequently, a police team was constituted which laid a trap and apprehended the accused counterfeiter. On his cursory search, FICN worth Rs 1.5 lakh was recovered.

On the instance of accused Ashish, his associate Rajpal was apprehended and on his instance FICN of Rs 3.13 lakh, 50 Uncut printed FICN sheet (30 sheet from office & 20 sheets from i10 Car, containing print of 15 FICN on each sheet) total worth FICN of Rs 3.75 lakh, one Scanner, three CPU used in developing/processing the FICN recovered from his office located at Tronica City, Ghaziabad.

The third accused Azeem was apprehended from his factory located at Tronica City.

On the instance of Azeemm 301 printed sheet uncut FICN (containing 15 notes on each sheet) total worth of Rs 22,57,500 lakh, 152 printed sheet uncut FICN (containing 05 notes on each) total worth of Rs 3,80,000 lakh recovered from his factory, 08 Printing Proof plates/metal sheet containing printing proof of FICN Rs 500 denomination front and back side also recovered.

Apart from that 40 boxes of ink used in Printing of FICN also recovered, the police said.

The accused persons were using a dye and offset Printing machine to print the CounterfeitNotes by using specialised ink and tools.

After printing the fake notes, the above accused used to give 3 fake notes in lieu of 1 real note to target customers.

