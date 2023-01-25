INDIA

Fake currency racket busted: YSRCP leader, three others arrested

Karnataka police on Wednesday busted a fake currency racket with the arrest of four persons, including YSRCP leader Rajani.

According to police, the accused Charan Singh and Rajini were arrested when they were trying to transfer fake notes of Rs 500 denomination amounting to Rs 40 lakh to agents in Bengaluru.

The accused were arrested on January 19, while waiting to hand over the money to agents.

Subramanyapura police in Bengaluru who had taken up the investigation, went to Kadapa in Andhra Pradesh and arrested two more accused in connection with the case.

According to police, 38-year-old Rajini aka Rasaputra Rajini is the director of Andhra Pradesh Bondili Corporation. She is an active member of the YSRCP in Kadapa district.

Police sources said that the accused faced allegations of extracting huge money from the youth on the pretext of providing jobs. She is a staunch supporter of the Proddatur MLA R. Siva Prasad Reddy.

The investigations also revealed that accused Rajani was involved in a fake currency racket for a long time and she procured fake currency from Anantapur district in Andhra Pradesh and sold it in Bengaluru.

