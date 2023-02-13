A cyber thug, posing as Delhi Customs department official, has duped a Lucknow-based businessman of Rs 1.07 lakh.

An FIR was lodged at the Indiranagar police station on Sunday.

The victim Alok Kumar Tripathi, in his complaint said that he got a call from an unidentified number on February 9 by a man who introduced himself as Vikas Kumar of Customs department from New Delhi.

Tripathi was told that his UK native friend Luslu Manda had sent some pounds through parcel and he needed to pay the customs duty to get the parcel cleared, else they would initiate a legal action against him.

Tripathi deposited the money (Rs 28,000 and Rs 79,500) on being asked by Vikas.

“I did not get any parcel and when I tried contacting Vikas his phone was switched off. Then I shared my plight with my acquaintances who told me to approach the police,” he said.

20230213-083801