INDIA

Fake Customs official dupes UP bizman

NewsWire
0
0

A cyber thug, posing as Delhi Customs department official, has duped a Lucknow-based businessman of Rs 1.07 lakh.

An FIR was lodged at the Indiranagar police station on Sunday.

The victim Alok Kumar Tripathi, in his complaint said that he got a call from an unidentified number on February 9 by a man who introduced himself as Vikas Kumar of Customs department from New Delhi.

Tripathi was told that his UK native friend Luslu Manda had sent some pounds through parcel and he needed to pay the customs duty to get the parcel cleared, else they would initiate a legal action against him.

Tripathi deposited the money (Rs 28,000 and Rs 79,500) on being asked by Vikas.

“I did not get any parcel and when I tried contacting Vikas his phone was switched off. Then I shared my plight with my acquaintances who told me to approach the police,” he said.

20230213-083801

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Kerala IT firm gifts gleaming C-Class Merc to ‘invaluable’ employee

    ‘I’m readying you for green collar jobs of Industry 4.0’ (IANS...

    Fan names son after Vir Das, e-mails comedian

    Kanimozhi Somu, Rajesh Kumar are DMK candidates for RS bypolls