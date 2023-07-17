The Odisha police on Monday arrested a man in Dengausta of Odisha’s Ganjam district for practising allopathic medicines without any medical qualifications and registration, police said.

The accused has been identified as Subhrajit Panda. He was running clinics named as Best Poly Clinic at Dengausta of Ganjam district and Ranihat area of Cuttack city for the last one year. He used to take the help of the medicine representative to treat the patients and prescribe medicines, the police said.

A woman suffered kidney ailments and had to undergo dialysis in Bhubaneswar after consuming the medicines prescribed by the fake doctor. Following this incident, the family member of the patient lodged a complaint before the police.

When the police conducted an investigation in Panda’ clinic at Dengausta, it was found that all his medical certificates and other documents were fake.

“We found that his MBBS certificate, specialisation from Germany, orthopaedic certificate and some fellowship documents are fake. We caught him red handed in his clinic,” said Berhampur SP, Saravana Vivek M.

He was earlier arrested by Telangana police in Hyderabad in 2020 for impersonating himself as a doctor. He was in jail for 15 days and now on bail. The trial of the case is still going on, he said.

The SP appealed to people to inform the police whenever they come across any such fake doctors.

2023071740628